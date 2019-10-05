Pelosi Panics! After Son Caught In Ukraine Corruption

Journalist Patrick Howley joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his article highlighting unearthed records that reveal Paul Pelosi Jr. was an executive of a gas industry company that did business in Ukraine – and his mother Nancy Pelosi was featured in one of the company’s promotional videos.

Trump has publicly declared that ties between corrupt elements of the Chinese government to our own should be investigated.

