Pelosi Plots Impeachment Circus For 2019

Nancy Pelosi is standing up for the elitist career politicians she proudly represents. Scolding an Executive Office that has become a voice in the wilderness of the District of Criminals. How dare President Trump declare the buck stops with him when it comes to protecting the U.S. border, it’s sovereignty, and it’s citizens!

And with a stutter that would make Porky Pig blush, Pelosi found enough time to get her impeachment legal team together. All the while catching some rays at a Hawaiian resort for the super elite. Basking in the glow of the oncoming political gridlock train wreck she is engineering for the New Year.

