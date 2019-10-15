Pelosi Reportedly Places A Hold On Inquiry Vote, Raising Questions About Level Of Support

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding off on a potential vote approving an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Politico reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

House leaders could reassess their decision at some point, the report notes. The report comes after Politico reported earlier Tuesday that House Democratic leaders are asking vulnerable members if they would support a formal vote.

Leaders are “getting a read on where these members are following a two-week recess,” an aide noted. Pelosi, who was reticent at first to promote an impeachment inquiry, is lobbying her caucus to go on the record.

“I’ll be talking about that later today, after I meet with my colleagues,” the California Democrat told reporters, referring to whether she intends to get a feel for how the moderate wing of her party feel about the idea.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy frequently criticizes Pelosi for refusing to hold a full House vote.

“Unfortunately, you have given no clear indication as to how your impeachment inquiry will proceed — including whether key historical precedents or basic standards of due process will be observed,” McCarthy, a California Republican, said in an Oct. 3 letter to Pelosi. She dismissed the letter, saying Democrats don’t need a formal vote.

Trump is refusing to cooperate with House Democrats’ inquiry.

“In the history of our nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” the White House said in a statement to Pelosi.

Pelosi’s office has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.



