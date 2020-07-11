Pelosi, Romney, Brennan & Others Melt Down Over Trump Commuting Roger Stone’s Sentence

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Members of the Democratic leadership, Deep State, and even a couple RINOs were apoplectic over news that President Trump commuted the 40-month jail sentence of confidante Roger Stone on Friday.

The likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and even Republican turncoat Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) were all up in arms over Stone’s commutation on Saturday, which they characterized as “historic corruption.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan, known for his particularly vicious tweets toward Trump, charged that the president “made a mockery of our Constitution,” which is rich given his role in warrantless spying on members of Congress in 2014 and perpetuating the debunked Steele Dossier.

Members of the media, including the Washington Post editorial board, were also freaking out over the news.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign also weighed in, claiming Trump “laid waste” to the “norms and values” of America.

“President Trump has once again abused his power, releasing this commutation on a Friday night, hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world,” Biden spokesman Bill Russo said Friday.

“He will not be shamed. He will only be stopped when Americans make their voice heard at the ballot box this fall. Enough.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he commuted Stone’s sentence because he was “targeted” by the “illegal” Russian collusion “witch hunt” which found absolutely no collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in any way.

“Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign – AND GOT CAUGHT!” Trump tweeted.

