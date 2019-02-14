Pelosi Says Next Dem Prez Could Target 2A With National Emergency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned that the next Democrat president could use an emergency declaration to target guns in America.

Pelosi delivered her statement moments after the White House said President Trump would declare a national emergency to secure the border.

“..If the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an emergency, an illusion that he wants to convey, just think of what a president with different values can present to the American people,” she said. “You want to talk about a national emergency? Let’s talk about today, the one-year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America.”

“That’s a national emergency. Why don’t you declare that emergency, Mr. President? I wish you would. But a Democratic president can do that. [A] Democratic president can declare emergencies as well.”

Additionally, Pelosi warned Trump’s actions were establishing a precedent that current Republicans should worry about.

“The precedent that the president is setting here is something that should be met with great unease and dismay by the Republicans,” she said.

