Pelosi says Obama, Clinton are leaders of Democratic Party

Out with the old, in with the…old.

Nancy Pelosi disputed claims today that the Democratic Party is leaderless.

Her only problem: The man she named is on a Pacific island for the next month. Barack Obama is literally in Tahiti.

Appearing on CNN on Tuesday evening, the House Minority Leader named Obama and Hillary Clinton as leaders of the party.

.@NancyPelosi: "I am not thinking of 2020. I am thinking of 2018 … the first referendum on Donald Trump" https://t.co/31iOVtI4MD — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 22, 2017

“Who is the leader of the Democratic Party right now?” Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi.

“Well, President Obama was president of the United States until just a matter of a weeks ago. I don’t think he can be dismissed as the leader,” she said.

“Hillary Clinton did not win the election, but a respected leader,” she said.

She apparently was refusing to name DNC Chairman Tom Perez as the head of the party.

She continued, “We have leaders for all different aspects of it. The Democratic Party is a congressional party — we have leaders in Congress.

“It is a gubernatorial party,” she said before trailing off.

She acknowledged that the party has “suffered tremendous losses” as the state level, and said the party has a plan “to address that.”