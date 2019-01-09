Pelosi, Schumer denounce border wall — from behind a wall!

The Democrat leaders delivered a rebuttal to President Trump’s Oval Office address just outside the Speaker’s office in the U.S. Capitol.

That building is protected by steel barriers and fences — precisely the types of protective tools President Trump is seeking for the country.

Look at these examples from an AFP video showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arriving for her swearing in last week:

Evildoers also have to contend with barriers blocking the road ways. Take a look at these barriers:

The sour-looking Pelosi and Schumer denounced Trump’s call for increased border security.

Pelosi called the wall “expensive and ineffective.”

But they have no problem being protected by one as they deprive the country of our own.


Related Articles

Leftist Media Annoyed That Trump Called Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Crimes 'Criminals'

Leftist Media Annoyed That Trump Called Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Crimes ‘Criminals’

U.S. News
Comments
Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

Hollywood Attacks Trump After Border Address: ‘Hitler-Ian Rhetoric’ ‘Nobody Slurs Lies Better’

U.S. News
Comments

CBS News Deletes Viral Fact Check On Migrant Women Raped Crossing Southern Border

U.S. News
comments

EXCLUSIVE: Obama Put US Under Martial Law In 2012, Trump Is About To End It

Newswars Redirect
comments

VIDEO: Students Hate ‘Trump’s’ Immigration, Border Wall Quotes — Don’t Realize They’re From Dems!

U.S. News
comments

Comments