Pelosi, Schumer denounce border wall — from behind a wall!

The Democrat leaders delivered a rebuttal to President Trump’s Oval Office address just outside the Speaker’s office in the U.S. Capitol.

That building is protected by steel barriers and fences — precisely the types of protective tools President Trump is seeking for the country.

Look at these examples from an AFP video showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arriving for her swearing in last week:

Evildoers also have to contend with barriers blocking the road ways. Take a look at these barriers:

Then we don't need the "4th century" barrier around the #Capitol building now? When are you tearing them down then, @SenJeffMerkley? pic.twitter.com/sGqv93IfFn — Toby Peters (@TobyPet48315517) January 8, 2019

The sour-looking Pelosi and Schumer denounced Trump’s call for increased border security.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pelosi called the wall “expensive and ineffective.”

But they have no problem being protected by one as they deprive the country of our own.