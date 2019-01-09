Pelosi, Schumer denounce border wall — from behind a wall!

The Democrat leaders delivered a rebuttal to President Trump’s Oval Office address just outside the Speaker’s office in the U.S. Capitol.
That building is protected by steel barriers and fences — precisely the types of protective tools President Trump is seeking for the country.
Look at these examples from an AFP video showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arriving for her swearing in last week:
Evildoers also have to contend with barriers blocking the road ways. Take a look at these barriers:
Then we don't need the "4th century" barrier around the #Capitol building now? When are you tearing them down then, @SenJeffMerkley? pic.twitter.com/sGqv93IfFn
The sour-looking Pelosi and Schumer denounced Trump’s call for increased border security.
Pelosi called the wall “expensive and ineffective.”
But they have no problem being protected by one as they deprive the country of our own.