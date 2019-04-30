Pelosi, Schumer Return to White House With List of Demands

One of the last times President Trump met face-to-face with Chuck and Nancy, as he calls the Democratic leaders of the Senate and House, it didn’t go swimmingly.

The president asked for a border wall; they refused. He said Nancy was reluctant to negotiate on camera; she bristled on camera. He said he would proudly shut down the government over the wall, and he did.

Nancy — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — later said the December meeting with the president was like “a tinkle contest with a skunk.”

Read more



Democrats falsely accused Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan of pushing Boeing fighter jets on the military in an attempt to derail his confirmation.