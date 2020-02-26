Pelosi, Schumer Signal Support For Bernie Sanders As Democrat Nominee

The top two leaders of the Democrat Party indicated they would support socialist candidate Bernie Sanders should he win the 2020 nomination.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they would be comfortable backing a Sanders ticket against President Trump in November.

According to The Hill, when asked if she’d support Sanders as the nominee, Pelosi replied simply: “Yes.”

Likewise, when Schumer was asked about Sanders’ comments defending communist dictator Fidel Castro’s “literacy program,” Schumer responded that he would also be happy with Sanders as the Democrat nominee.

“Look, the bottom line is very simple,” Schumer said Tuesday.

“We have a lot of strong nominees…I’m not supporting one over the other, but I think every one of them will beat President Trump,” he said.

The Democrat Party establishment and mainstream media have been panicking over Sanders’ rising popularity following his wins in Nevada, New Hampshire, and Iowa, realizing that a socialist authoritarian like Sanders may alienate Middle America and many independents in the general election.

But it appears the faces of the Democrats have signaled that they will allow Sanders to run away with the party regardless if he continues to gain momentum.

However, it could be a ploy to create the illusion the establishment won’t try to take the nomination away from Bernie should he continue winning primary states.

Alex Jones exposes NPR running cover for Bernie Sanders over his disgusting essay about women enjoying being victims of abuse and gang rape

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!