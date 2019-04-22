Pelosi Shuts Down Far-Left: We Can Hold Trump Accountable ‘Outside of Impeachment’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to Democrats on Monday pleading with them not to pursue President Trump’s impeachment.

Sensing the high political risk of impeachment ahead of the 2020 election, Pelosi claimed in the letter that Democrats can still hold Trump to account “outside of impeachment hearings.”

“While our views range from proceeding to investigate the findings of the Mueller report or proceeding directly to impeachment, we all firmly agree that we should proceed down a path of finding the truth,” the letter reads.

In a letter Pelosi just sent to Dems: "It is also important to know that the facts regarding holding the President accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings" pic.twitter.com/3EgkUTj4qj — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) April 22, 2019

“It is also important to know that the facts regarding holding the president accountable can be gained outside of impeachment hearings.”

“As we proceed to uncover the truth and present additional needed reforms to protect our democracy, we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact.”

Following the release of the Mueller report last week, several prominent Democrats, including 2020 presidential contender Elizabeth Warren, called for Trump’s impeachment despite their leadership saying that the information within the report yielded nothing substantial enough to invoke impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Despite Mueller’s “no collusion” finding, de facto Democrat leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) said she supports impeachment and backs Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s efforts to bring impeachment articles to the House floor.

