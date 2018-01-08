Pelosi slams ‘white supremacists’ in White House — demands Jewish advisor be fired

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had a bit of a Twitter meltdown on Sunday when she slammed “white supremacists” in the White House.

But then she acted like a white supremacist herself when she demanded an advisor to the president, who happens to be Jewish, be “removed.”

“The bigoted world view that Bannon pushed remains at the WH,” she tweeted today. “White supremacists still have the ear of Trump and are shaping national policy through their hate-filled lenses.

“Yes, that means Stephen Miller who must be removed,” she concluded.

New York political consultant Arthur Schwartz noted Pelosi demanded “that the White House fire a Jew.”

Pelosi’s meltdown is likely due to Miller’s clash with CNN anchor Jake Tapper earlier in the day.

The Hill reported:

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday cut off a contentious interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, as the two sparred about President Trump and the news network.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious and you’re being a factotum in order to please him, OK,” Tapper said on “State of the Union,” appearing to reference the president.

“And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time. Thank you, Stephen,” Tapper added as he ended the interview.

Miller earlier had defended Trump during the appearance, which quickly degenerated as Miller criticized CNN for its coverage of the Trump White House.

“Not only do I think they help it, but I think in the toxic environment that you’ve created here and CNN and cable news, which is a real crisis of legitimacy for your network,” Miller said.


