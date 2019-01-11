Pelosi Softens Stance on Border Wall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is trying to soften Democratic opposition to the border wall by pushing for a virtual, technological wall in lieu of a physical barrier requested by President Trump.

“They know they cannot afford to be seen blocking border security,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies, as reported by Breitbart. “We have to remember that Nancy Pelosi is not in the Speaker’s chair now because voters want to abolish ICE or open the border.”

“The Democrats won [in November] because there were a lot of Democratic candidates who won because they said they were just as hawkish on immigration as Republicans.”

That appears to be why Pelosi is now arguing for a “technological wall” of surveillance sensors and drones instead of keeping an uncompromising, “no wall” stance.

“What the president is proposing is not the best way to protect our borders,” she said on Thursday. “We all support border security, and there is a better way to do it… The positive, shall we say, almost technological wall, that can be built is what we should be doing.”

Before the mid-term elections, about 65% of likely voters in swing states said the migrant caravan then heading to the US should be kept out of the country, according to a poll by NumbersUSA.