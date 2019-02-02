PELOSI SOUR: Speaker slams strong jobs report, says ‘GOP attitude damages our economy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is very sour about the massive jobs report.

The employment report on Friday showed that non-farm payroll employment increased by 304,000 in January, nearly doubling what many “experts” predicted.

In fact, the economy under President Donald Trump is so strong that the federal government added 1,000 workers during the partial shutdown.

In response, Pelosi issued a statement claiming that Republicans “attitude disrespects workers, dishonors our values, and damages our economy.”

“Federal workers, many of them veterans, saw their financial security shaken, their credit ratings harmed, and their lives upended by the longest shutdown in history,” Pelosi said of the jobs report.

“Meanwhile, House Republicans overwhelmingly voted against a pay raise for federal civilian workers, refusing to respect the perseverance and patriotism of the men and women who were just furloughed or forced to work without pay,” Pelosi said. “This consistently callous GOP attitude disrespects workers, dishonors our values and damages our economy.”

The 79-year-old progressive, without any self-awareness, then claimed that Democrats are the only party actually working for the American people.



“House Democrats are working For The People, moving forward with our bold agenda to lower health costs, raise workers’ wages, and restore integrity to government. We must keep government open, and keep working to deliver an economy that works for every American, not just the wealthy and well-connected few,” she added.

Quite astonishing to see Pelosi claim Trump and Republicans don’t care about the American people while acting as if the gigantic jobs report didn’t mean anything.

But she has a long history of refusing to applaud American job creation.

During Trump’s State of the Union address in 2017, the president hailed the creation of private sector jobs by American companies since he was elected.

Several members of Congress cheered the booming economy — except Pelosi.

Trump named several companies that announced investments and job additions in the country.

“Since my election, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Sprint, Softbank, Lockheed, Intel, Walmart and many others have announced that they will invest billions and billions of dollars in the United States and create tens of thousands of new American jobs,” Trump said.

As many stood to applaud the big news for the country, Pelosi remained seated with a sour look on her face.