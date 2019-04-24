Pelosi Suffers Humiliating Jeb Bush ‘Please Clap’ Moment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) experienced a Jeb Bush moment Tuesday when she had to nudge the audience to applaud during the Time 100 Summit.

Discussing how congressional Democrats are growing more diverse, Pelosi still had to prompt the audience to clap after using all the correct buzzwords, a possible sign the party’s base is growing weary of old guard leadership.

“I myself am focused on winning the House again for the Democrats and I intend to have that accomplished by this year. We have a very gerrymandered, voter-suppressed, arena. We won 40, we net gained 40 seats in the last election; that was remarkable. We have over 60 some, 65 new members of Congress, they’re fantastic, beautifully diverse. Our caucus is 60 percent women, people of color, LGBTQ — that is an applause line.”

Pelosi also had to order her audience to clap during a March 26 press conference on Obamacare, as noted by CNS News’ Craig Bannister:

Today, under the leadership of our three distinguished Chairmen: Mr. Pallone of Energy and Commerce, Mr. Scott of Education and Labor, and Mr. Neal of Ways and Means Committee – the three Committees of jurisdiction, we’re going forward with the Protecting Pre-existing Conditions and Making Health Care More Affordable Act. That’s a line for applause.

The aging senator’s requests for audience approval are reminiscent of the cringe-worthy moment which doomed the presidential prospects of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who during a speech in New Hampshire in February 2016 had possibly his most awkward moment ever when he had to beg attendees to clap after one of his speeches.