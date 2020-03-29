Pelosi Suggests Investigating Trump Over ‘Deadly’ Coronavirus Response

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked President Trump over his response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., calling it “deadly,” and suggesting he could be investigated over it when the pandemic is over.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Pelosi said Trump waited too long to take steps to protect Americans from the virus.

“The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly,” Pelosi told host Jake Tapper. “His delaying of getting equipment to where it — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly. Now the best thing to do would be to prevent more loss of life rather than open things up because we just don’t know.”

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly.” “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

Pelosi then suggested Trump may be investigated in an “after-action review” to determine when scientists warned him of the outbreak’s severity.

“We have to have testing, testing, testing. That’s what we said from the start before we can evaluate what the nature of it is in some of these other regions as well. I don’t know what the purpose of that is. I don’t know what the scientists are saying to him. I don’t know what the scientists said to him, when did this president know about this, and what did he know? What did he know, and when did he know it? That’s for an after-action review. But as the president fiddles, people are dying.”

When asked by Tapper if she was saying Trump was responsible for American deaths by coronavirus, Pelosi said simply: “Yes, I am.”

As we reported, Trump took several preemptive actions to mitigate the spread of the virus by shutting down travel to and from China, and then Europe when it became the new virus epicenter. Additionally, he ordered individuals traveling back from infected regions to be quarantined.

In contrast, Democrat leaders like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the severity of the outbreak as late as two weeks ago, encouraging Americans to go about their lives.

A collection of MSM talking heads and leftist idols that are wishing for a recession and more corona-virus deaths so Trump can be voted out of office.

