Pelosi tells crowd to clap for her: ‘That’s a line for applause!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did her best Jeb! impression on Tuesday when she told the crowd to clap for her.

During a news conference to unveil Democrats’ “Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act,” Pelosi instructed the crowd to applaud her bill, which she claims will protect the health care law from “Republicans’ monstrous health care lawsuit.”

“Today, under the leadership of our three distinguished Chairmen: Mr. Pallone of Energy and Commerce, Mr. Scott of Education and Labor, and Mr. Neal of Ways and Means Committee – the three Committees of jurisdiction, we’re going forward with the Protecting Pre-existing Conditions and Making Health Care More Affordable Act,” Pelosi began.

When no one in the room clapped, she awkwardly shouted: “That’s a line for applause!” and cut the air with her hand for effect.

The audience obliged her and clapped even though they were apparently not excited about her comments.

“They and other Members, and Members of our Freshman Class will be speaking more to the particulars of the legislation, but suffice to say it lowers health care insurance premiums, stops junk plans, strengthens protections for pre-existing conditions and reverses the GOP health care sabotage,” Pelosi said.

“Protecting and strengthening health care is why Democrats are here. On day one, the first day, as we were sworn in the 116th Congress, the House voted to intervene against Republicans’ monstrous health care lawsuit,” she added.



Pelosi’s comments were in response to the U.S. Justice Department filing a federal lawsuit on Tuesday to challenge elements of the Affordable Care Act.

But more importantly, this isn’t the first time the California Democrat has instructed the audience to clap for her.

While speaking at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in January, Pelosi found herself in trouble again when her comments weren’t exciting the crowd.

“That’s an applause line! I’ll let you know,” Pelosi said after thanking a member in the audience.

After claiming Democrats support “strong border security initiatives,” Pelosi said, “Do you want to— let’s hear it for border security!” as she held her hand up to call for a response.

Moments later, she called for applause a third time after telling the crowd that Democrats took back control of the House of Representatives.

“The American people elected a House majority that would— that’s an applause line! Not for everybody maybe,” she said.

During a Congressional ceremony in early January honoring former Sen. Bob Dole, Pelosi told President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, and guests when to clap during her remarks.

“I first want to pay tribute to the sponsors of the resolution,” Pelosi said, “Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, Congressman — Whip Steny Hoyer, Sen. Roberts and Sen. Leahy. Thank you. Thank you for your leadership in getting this done so expeditiously.”

“It is fitting — that was an applause line for our sponsors,” Pelosi said, interrupting herself to scold the room for not clapping for her comments.

She turned to look at Trump and weirdly laughed.

A few moments later, Pelosi had to tell the audience again to clap.

“It gives my colleagues in the House and me great deep pride to know that Sen. Bob Dole first served in Washington as a member of the House of Representatives. That could be an applause line, but I guess not,” she said.

The crowd lightly clapped before moving on.