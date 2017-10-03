Pelosi Tells Ryan: It’s ‘Moral Duty’ to Create Special Congressional Committee on Gun Control

In the immediate wake of last night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas–where at least 58 people were murdered and more than 500 were injured–House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R.-Wisc.) saying that Congress “has a moral duty” to address what she called an “epidemic of gun violence.”

In addressing the issue, she said, the House should both enact legislation to “strengthen” the background checks conducted when people purchase guns and impanel a special committee on “gun violence”

“The epidemic of gun violence in our country continues to challenge the conscience of our nation,” Pelosi wrote in her letter to Ryan.

“I urge you to create a Select Committee on Gun Violence to study and report back common sense legislation to help end this crisis,” Pelosi wrote. “The bipartisan committee would make recommendations to prevent unspeakable tragedies such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas and to restore confidence in the safety of our communities.”

