Pelosi threatens to oppose budget deal without immigration

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned on Wednesday that she would oppose an emerging budget deal without a commitment to consider legislation to protect young undocumented immigrants.

Leaders of both parties in the Senate are trying to clinch a deal to raise budget caps and allow Congress to enact long-term spending legislation. Such a deal would likely need support from House Democrats, given the expected conservative defections.

But Pelosi made clear that House Democrats won’t hand over their votes without some concessions.

She’s looking for Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to make a similar commitment as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring up immigration legislation before offering her support.

