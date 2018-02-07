Pelosi threatens to oppose budget deal without immigration

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned on Wednesday that she would oppose an emerging budget deal without a commitment to consider legislation to protect young undocumented immigrants.

Leaders of both parties in the Senate are trying to clinch a deal to raise budget caps and allow Congress to enact long-term spending legislation. Such a deal would likely need support from House Democrats, given the expected conservative defections.

But Pelosi made clear that House Democrats won’t hand over their votes without some concessions.

She’s looking for Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to make a similar commitment as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring up immigration legislation before offering her support.

Read more


Related Articles

California Bakery Can Refuse Wedding Cake For Same Sex Couple, Judge Says

California Bakery Can Refuse Wedding Cake For Same Sex Couple, Judge Says

Government
Comments
Eric Holder Is Considering A Presidential Run In 2020

Eric Holder Is Considering A Presidential Run In 2020

Government
Comments

FAKE NEWS: MSM Runs With Lie That Trump Didn’t Read Memo Because It Was ‘Too Lengthy’

Government
Comments

McCaul Urges Release of Classified Material that Made Up Basis of GOP Memo

Government
Comments

Congressional Candidate In California Exposes Democrat Corruption

Government
Comments

Comments