Pelosi Tries And Fails To Badger Facebook Into Nixing An Edited Video Of Her SOTU Speech Rip

Facebook and Twitter are refusing to bow to requests from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to nix an edited video of the California Democrat tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The edited video was posted on both social media platforms after the Tuesday night SOTU in which Pelosi can be seen ripping a copy of the speech. The video is spliced together to make it appear that Pelosi ripped the speech as Trump is saluting a Tuskegee airman in the audience.

Trump tweeted the edited version Thursday. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, criticized Facebook Friday, suggesting the version Trump tweeted mischaracterizes what transpired during the speech.

Pelosi’s gesture, reportedly done out of exasperation, came at the tail end of the president’s speech, which Democrats said contained misinformation and lies. She was responding to the totality of Trump’s comments, Hammill noted in a series of tweets blasting the company.

“The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests,” Hammill wrote.

