Pelosi: Trump Impeachment "Just Not Worth It"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected the notion of impeaching President Trump for overly political reasons.

During an interview with the Washington Post, Pelosi said that impeachment is “too divisive:”

I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.

Of course, that’s not to say Democrats won’t impeach the president if they can get several Republicans to go along with it, but Pelosi is setting a high standard regardless.

This other quote by Pelosi in the interview might explain her reasoning:

[Trump’s] been a great organizer for Democrats, a great fundraiser for Democrats and a great mobilizer at the grass-roots level for Democrats. [Laughs.] And I think that’s good for America.

Some may also suggest that Pelosi doesn’t expect the upcoming Mueller report to contain enough substance for impeachment proceedings.

This may also be interpreted as the speaker fearing that impeachment may cost Democrats the House in 2020 – and her gavel along with it.



