Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Cowardly’ for Not Wearing Mask

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called President Trump “cowardly” for not wearing a mask in the public eye.

When asked on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Friday whether she agreed with Biden’s proposal to mandate mask-wearing, Pelosi agreed, adding that Trump is acting cowardly for not personally acknowledging the risks of the virus.

“Absolutely. In fact, the reason the CDC hasn’t made it mandatory is because they don’t want to embarrass the president, or insult the president, whatever it is, offend the president. They said they recommend it they didn’t require it,” Pelosi said.



“The president saying this is a hoax, that it magically disappears and not wearing a mask himself as an example to the country, how cowardly is that?”

“I totally agree with Joe Biden,” she added. “As long as we’re faced with this crisis, masks should be mandatory. It’s not about protecting yourself it’s about protecting others.”

Democrats have been revamping their efforts to push masks on the public following weeks of rioting by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, which did not observe social distancing or coronavirus risks in any way.

On Friday, Biden said he’d make wearing masks a federal mandate.

“I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public,” Biden insisted.

Likewise, California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom told his constituents on Friday not to be “selfish” by not wearing a mask.

Don’t be selfish. Wear a mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 26, 2020

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) also pushed for masks earlier this week.

What they said 👇 https://t.co/y8cJ6P6dS3 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 26, 2020

Even neocon warmonger and former Vice President Dick Cheney jumped on the Democrats’ mask narrative push.

As we’ve reported, the debate about masks has been contentious and unsettled since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Coronavirus Task Force Chief Dr. Anthony Fauci discouraged the public from wearing masks, calling them ineffective and symbolic.

One man demonstrated on social media the negative effects of wearing a mask long-term for work, using an air quality monitor to show that oxygen levels are significantly lower while wearing a mask vs. not wearing one.

Infowars will be hosting a “We Can’t Breathe” rally in Austin, Texas, on Sunday to protest the mandatory mask-wearing directives by Gov. Greg. Abbott.

Video of a man using an air quality monitor to prove that wearing masks creates unsafe work conditions is going viral as the national debate about masks intensifies in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

