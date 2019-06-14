Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Involved in a Criminal Cover-Up’

Two days after saying she doesn’t want to talk about President Trump anymore, and that there isn’t enough support to proceed with impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Trump, declaring that the President is ‘involved in a criminal cover-up’.

Pelosi was responding to questions from reporters regarding Trump’s comments that he would be open to using information gathered by foreign nationals on his political opponents.

“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night,” Pelosi declared. “But he has a habit of making appalling statements. This one borders on so totally unethical that he doesn’t even realize it.”

Earlier in the press conference, Pelosi said of Trump “he does not know the difference between right and wrong, and that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him.”

Pelosi proclaimed that Trump’s comments represent “an assault on our democracy” and that he is ‘inviting foreign intervention further’ in American elections.

“What is it about the Republicans in Congress, how much more can they bear of the president’s unethical behavior that they think that they are honoring their oath of office?” she asked.

When asked if she still thought it a good idea to accuse the President of being involved in a cover-up right before an infrastructure meeting, Pelosi replied “I say almost every day that the president is involved in a criminal cover-up, he just chose to pick it up that day.”

“I’ve said that before and our investigation is demonstrating that,” Pelosi added. “I don’t take any responsibility for the president’s behavior except to say that we’re going to hold him accountable for it.”

Responding to the outcry on Twitter, Trump defended his comments and said that Democrats’ criticisms are part of the ‘witch hunt’ against his presidency which represents the “worst political scandal in the history of the United States of America.”


