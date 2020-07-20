Pelosi: Trump Leaving “Whether He Knows It Yet or Not”

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

“Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving,” said Pelosi during a Monday interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”


The speaker went on to push the popular Democrat talking point that Trump would need to be “fumigated” out of office because he would refuse to honor a defeat in the coming election.

“I’m second in line to the presidency, and just last week, I had my regular continuation of government briefing,” said Pelosi. “This might interest you because as I say to them, this is never going to happen — God willing, it never will — but there is a process.”

“It has nothing to do with if a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there — because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

She has yet to elaborate on that last part.


