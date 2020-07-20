Pelosi: Trump Leaving “Whether He Knows It Yet or Not”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed President Trump will be leaving the White House “whether he knows it yet, or not.”

“Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving,” said Pelosi during a Monday interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.”

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi slams Trump: “Whether he knows it yet, or not, he will be leaving.” @morningmika pic.twitter.com/BqbV6kEUmr — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 20, 2020



The speaker went on to push the popular Democrat talking point that Trump would need to be “fumigated” out of office because he would refuse to honor a defeat in the coming election.

“I’m second in line to the presidency, and just last week, I had my regular continuation of government briefing,” said Pelosi. “This might interest you because as I say to them, this is never going to happen — God willing, it never will — but there is a process.”

“It has nothing to do with if a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there — because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

She has yet to elaborate on that last part.



