Pelosi Warns Democrats Need to Be ‘Mainstream’ in 2020: Trump Might Not Respect Election Results

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is apparently concerned that “short of an overwhelming defeat,” President Donald Trump may not respect the results of the 2020 election.

In an interview with The New York Times out today, Pelosi said she held similar concerns about the midterms last year:

“If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election,” said Ms. Pelosi, recalling her thinking in the run-up to the 2018 elections. “He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races; he would say you can’t seat these people,” she added. “We had to win. Imagine if we hadn’t won — oh, don’t even imagine. So, as we go forward, we have to have the same approach.”

The Times reports Pelosi has told people around her that she doesn’t “automatically trust the president to respect the results of any election short of an overwhelming defeat.”

