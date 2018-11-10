Pelosi: Whitaker's Appointment To Acting AG 'Does Violence To Constitution'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ripped President Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general, saying in a new interview that his appointment “does violence to the Constitution.”

“It does violence to the Constitution and the vision of our founders to appoint such a person in such a manner to be the chief legal officer in our country. And that’s bipartisan,” Pelosi told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in an interview set to air Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

Trump tapped Whitaker to lead the Justice Department after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Wednesday that he was resigning at the president’s request. Whitaker had served as Sessions’s chief of staff since September of last year.

