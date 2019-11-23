Pelosi’s new ‘bullet bracelet’ runs afoul of DC gun laws?

It’s no secret that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wears her legislative priorities on her wrist.

The 79-year-old career politician is known for flashing bright rainbow bracelets when it’s convenient, and she offered up a special bullet bracelet at a press conference in D.C. yesterday as a symbol of her devotion to gun control.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is wearing a bracelet with a bullet and orange beads — and says she won’t stop bringing up the need to pass legislation expanding background checks for gun purchases. Talks with the White House have stalled. pic.twitter.com/KmYz1exTsI — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) October 15, 2019

The bullet bracelet, however, may have backfired.

Folks who actually understand guns and laws argue Pelosi’s ammo-ware makes her a criminal under strict gun control laws imposed by D.C. Democrats, though it’s highly unlikely a VIP like the Speaker will be held to the same standards as the countless black and brown kids prosecuted under those same laws.

“As I said to some of you earlier, this is a bullet,” Pelosi said at the presser as she fidgeted with her jewelry. “When I was in Florida I received this from Frederica Wilson, my colleague. It’s a bracelets are made with bullets in the color orange, which is the color of gun violence protection.

“I told the president, we are not going away until we get this background check bill passed,” she said.

There’s only one issue.

DC gun control laws are so extreme and restrictive that Nancy Pelosi’s “bullet” bracelet she flaunted this morning would make her a criminal. pic.twitter.com/srzsu7t2oV — NRA (@NRA) November 20, 2019

“DC gun control laws are so extreme and restrictive that Nancy Pelosi’s ‘bullet’ bracelet she flaunted this morning would make her a criminal,” the NRA posted to Twitter, along with a picture of Pelosi above the word “CRIMINAL.”

“Don’t believe us, view the DC law here,” the NRA wrote, including a link.

The law on “possession of ammunition” states “No person shall possess ammunition in the District of Columbia unless” they’re a licensed firearms dealer, an on duty police officer, “holder of a valid registration certificate for a firearm,” holder of a “ammunition collector’s certificate” or participating in a firearms safety class with a licensed instructor.

None of those situations seem to apply to Pelosi.

But gun control laws like the so-called background check bill Pelosi is pushing aren’t meant for politicians or the media or the criminals killing themselves in cities Democrats have controlled for decades.

They’re aimed at law-abiding gun owners, which is why they’ve failed miserably.

Pelosi’s Thursday press conference surely isn’t the first time Democrats have shot themselves in the foot promoting gun control.

NBC’s David Gregory violated the same section of D.C. gun law the NRA cited this week when he flashed a high-capacity magazine on Meet the Press in 2013. D.C. law states “No person in the District shall possess, sell, or transfer any large capacity ammunition feeding device regardless of whether the device is attached to a firearm.”

D.C. investigators spoke with the television host, but he was not arrested or charged with a crime, according to NPR. Then D.C. attorney general Irvin B. Nathan explained that while the high-capacity clip “meets the definition” in the law, prosecuting Gregory “would not promote public safety in the District of Columbia nor serve the best interests of the people of the District to whom this office owes its trust,” according to The Washington Post.