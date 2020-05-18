Pelosi's Three Trillion Dollar Neoliberal Wishlist

Who and what are the Democrats fighting for at a time when the average American faces an economic cliff steeper than the great depression?

As Senate Majority leader McConnell pointed out, “The word cannabis appears in the bill 68 times. More times than the word job and four times as many as the word hire.”

The bill will likely die in the Senate, but it shouldn’t go unnoticed.

It is a representation of the decadent aloofness of the Democratic Party, a party that only interested in building its own caste system and strengthening its twisted resolve to destroy American prosperity and freedom.

