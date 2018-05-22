Pence: A "Great Mistake" If Kim Jong-un Thinks He Can "Play" Trump

Vice President Mike Pence believes it would be “a great mistake” if North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un believed he could “play” President Trump as the U.S. and the rogue regime prepare to meet in Singapore next month.

“I don’t think President Trump is thinking about public relations. He’s thinking about peace. He’s thinking about how we achieve what has eluded successive American administrations,” Pence said during an interview on Fox News when asked whether Trump was reconsidering the summit given the fallout should it not go well.

It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong-Un to think he could play @POTUS Trump. pic.twitter.com/Q6Xo3fz5LI — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 22, 2018

“I mean truthfully, the Clinton administration, even the Bush administration got played in the past. We offered concessions to the North Korean regime in exchange for promises to end their nuclear weapons program only to see them break those promises and abandon them. It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong Un to think he could play Donald Trump,” Pence continued.

