Humankind took steps on the moon for the first time in 1969, and now vice president Mike Pence says it’s time to go back.

He penned an opinion editorial piece for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) stating “America will lead in space again,” and also spoke on the topic at the first meeting of the revived National Space Council in Virginia at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center.

This isn’t the first time Pence has hinted at a return to the moon.

Read more