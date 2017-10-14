Pence, Biden Stump For Candidates In Virginia Governor Election

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam and his Republican rival Ed Gillespie are pulling out a couple of the big guns Saturday, as they look to energize their respective coalitions less than a month out from Election Day.

Mr. Northam plans to spend the morning campaigning with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in Northern Virginia, and Mr. Gillespie is set to appear at an evening rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Southwest Virginia.

The race is tight, according to polls, which has shown Mr. Northam, the state’s lieutenant governor, with a fairly consistent lead, riding strong support from voters in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

