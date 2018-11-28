Pence Breaks Senate Tie to Advance Trump's Judicial Nominee

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Vice President Pence on Wednesday cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to advance the nomination of Thomas Farr, who was nominated by President Trump to be a judge North Carolina’s Eastern District and has drawn staunch opposition from Democrats.

Pence was needed after Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., voted against Farr to protest the GOP leadership’s decision to block an unrelated bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller. In the 51-49 Senate, Flake’s opposition created a 50-50 tie that was broken by Pence.

That vote set up a final vote on Farr that is expected later this week.

