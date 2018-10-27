Pence: Migrant Caravan 'Funded From Outside,' Organized by Leftist Forces

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Following reports of a migrant caravan consisting mostly of people from Central America moving towards the US through Mexico, President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of additional troops to help the 2,000 National Guard personnel already present to prevent the migrants from illegally crossing the border.

US Vice President Mike Pence has stated in an interview with Fox News that the migrant caravan, moving from Central America towards the US border, was actually funded from the outside, citing intel that the US has received from abroad, namely from the president of Honduras.

“What the president of Honduras told me is that the caravan was organized by leftist organizations, political activists within Honduras, and he said it was being funded by outside groups, and even from Venezuela,” he said.

US-Mexico Border Wall

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has announced the completion of the first section of the wall on the US-Mexico border. The 30ft (9.15m) high and 2 mile (3.22 kilometer) long section of the border wall was officially unveiled amid reports of a massive migrant caravan moving towards the US through Mexico.

In a tweet, Nielsen noted that border security is a matter of national security and expressed hope that Congress would approve bills necessary for boosting the number of border security personnel and coping with the influx of illegal migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier reported that a large caravan, consisting mostly of migrants from Central American countries, is moving towards the US through Mexico. President Trump has vowed to take steps to prevent the migrants from crossing the US border and has slammed Mexican authorities for failing to stop the caravan.

Furthermore, Trump alerted border patrol and military personnel by calling the situation a national emergency. He also blasted the Democrats for hampering attempts to reform immigration laws.

Later, Secretary of Defense James Mattis approved the deployment of an additional 800 US troops to assist border security in coping with the migrant influx.

The US-Mexico border wall is President Donald Trump’s signature project, initially announced during his election campaign in 2016. He initially planned to force Mexico to pay for its construction; however, Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto has repeatedly denied agreeing to such terms.

