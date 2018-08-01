Pence Offers Federal Aid to Thwart Election Fraud

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday delivered the most direct and high-profile appeal from the Trump administration to states to accept federal aid in securing election systems, citing a recent “malware attack” in Kansas as a need for state-federal cooperation.

“Take advantage of the assistance offered by our administration,” Pence said at the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity summit in New York City. “Do everything in your power to strengthen and protect your election systems.”

“It concerns us that many states still don’t have concrete plans to update their voting systems,” said Pence, the former governor of Indiana. “Fourteen states are struggling to replace outdated voting machines that lack paper trails before the next presidential election [in 2020].”

