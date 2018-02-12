Pence raises prospect of talks with North Korea alongside 'intensified' pressure

Image Credits: Getty.

Comments by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence suggest the United States may be looking more favorably at diplomatic engagement with North Korea as South Korea considers a rare summit with its neighbor and long-time foe.

Pence said in a newspaper interview the United States and South Korea had agreed on terms for further diplomatic engagement with North Korea, first with Seoul and then possibly leading to direct talks with Washington.

The prospect of talks comes after months of tension between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un trading insults and threats of destruction amid tightening sanctions from the United Nations.

Speaking to the Washington Post aboard Air Force Two on his way home from the Games, Pence said Washington would keep up its “maximum pressure campaign” against Pyongyang but would be open to possible talks at the same time.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump’s Defense Budget Seeks Boost to Missile Defense Amid North Korea Threat

Trump’s Defense Budget Seeks Boost to Missile Defense Amid North Korea Threat

World at War
Comments
Turkish FM: Ties With US at "Very Critical Point"

Turkish FM: Ties With US at “Very Critical Point”

World at War
Comments

U.S. officials: Syrian Kurds capture two British Islamic State militants

World at War
Comments

‘Major Escalation’: Israel Carries Out Large Scale Attack On Syria After F-16 Shot Down

World at War
Comments

Democrats Can’t Decide Whether They Like America Or North Korea

World at War
Comments

Comments