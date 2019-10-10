Pence: 'Release My Transcripts With Ukraine'

Vice President Mike Pence says he’s working with the White House counsel’s office to release his own transcripts of two phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky amid Democrat claims that the Trump administration pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. 

Pence said his conversations with Zelensky would exonerate President Trump from Democrat claims of a quid pro quo. 

Pence was asked about releasing his transcripts and told reporters, “I’d have no objection to that.” He spoke after an event in Waukee, Iowa, where he addressed supporters about the president’s trade policy.

Pence said he “never discussed the issue of the Bidens” with Zelenskiy. And he again defended the president, insisting that a “plain reading” of the rough transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukranian leader shows “there was no quid pro quo.” –Yahoo!

Watch:

Meanwhile there were two major developments on Wednesday to keep in mind. First, Ukraine was investigating Burisma Holdings long before President Trump asked them to, and second, a sitting Ukrainian politician announced leaked documents revealing that Joe Biden was paid $900,000 by Burisma.

And President Trump is facing impeachment for simply asking Ukraine to look into it.

China’s oppression extends far beyond just censorship – their model of scientific state-run evil is the greatest threat to humanity. As the world awakens to the threat of expansionist ChiCom tyranny, everyone must pick a side. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Instagram to Remove Photos of 'OK' Hand Sign as Hate Speech

Instagram to Remove Photos of ‘OK’ Hand Sign as Hate Speech

U.S. News
Comments
Paul: Neocons "Want To Keep Starting Endless Wars In Conflicts That Go Back Hundreds Of Years"

Paul: Neocons “Want To Keep Starting Endless Wars In Conflicts That Go Back Hundreds Of Years”

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News Poll: Record support for Trump impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Blasts ‘First Step Act’ After Freed Gang Member ‘Joey Crack’ Allegedly Stabs Man to Death

U.S. News
comments

Trump Declares WAR Against Impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Comments