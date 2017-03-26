Pence: Trump 'won't rest' until ObamaCare repealed

Vice President Pence on Saturday reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, saying President Trump “won’t rest” until the law is dismantled.

Addressing a pro-Trump rally in West Virginia, Pence told supporters that the president “won’t rest until we repeal and replace ObamaCare,” according to pool reports.

The comment came a day after the American Health Care Act, the GOP healthcare reform bill, was pulled from consideration in the House due to dwindling support among Republicans.

The move was a blow to years of rhetoric from Republicans who campaigned on a pledge to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama‘s signature healthcare law and it handed Trump the first legislative defeat of his presidency.

Read more