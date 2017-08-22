Pence: We Need 'More Monuments, Not Less'

Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on the forcible removal of statues across the country Tuesday, saying historical monuments pay tribute to the progress America has made.

.@VP weighs in on the debate to remove Confederate statues pic.twitter.com/2LXQDxGYWK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2017

Speaking to Fox and Friends, the former Indiana governor said the decision to remove monuments should be left to local governments, and public property should not be defaced in the name of political causes.

“Seeing people destroy public property in the name of any cause is just simply unacceptable. Communities can have conversations about what displays happen,” the vice president declared. “But I hold the view that it’s important that we remember our past and build on the progress that we’ve made.”

“What we have to walk away from is a desire by some to erase parts of our history just in the name of some contemporary political cause.”

“Obviously I think that should always be a local decision,” Pence stated, “but I’m someone who believes in more monuments, not less monuments.”

Leftists have increasingly set their sights on the removal of historical statues following President Trump’s comments regarding a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one protester dead.

The president accused those calling for statues to be taken down of “changing history,” and “changing culture” – something Pence said is important to reflect upon.

“We ought to remember our history, but we also ought to celebrate the progress we’ve made since that history.”

“Rather than tearing down monuments that have graced our cities for years, we ought to building more monuments. We ought to be celebrating the men and women who’ve helped our nation move toward a more perfect union and tell the whole story of America.”