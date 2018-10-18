Penn Jillette Says Twitter Now 'More Powerful than the Courts'

Image Credits: Screenshot / Hill.tv.

Famed magician Penn Jillette says social media services such as Twitter have become more powerful than the courts in the U.S.

Speaking with The Hill last month in an interview released Thursday, the comedian weighed in on the debate over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

When asked whether he believed the presumption of innocence was under threat, the outspoken libertarian argued that the lines between public allegations and a legal proceeding appeared to be blurring.

“I’m really having a lot of trouble because you want to say, if it’s not a legal proceeding, you can say anything you want,” Jillette said.

The comedian added that public opinion online now wields incredible power in terms of controversial issues.

“Yet it does seem like Twitter has become more powerful than the courts,” Jillette said. “It’s a learning process, and it’s going to be very, very messy until we’ve learned that.”

The self-described “free speech absolutist” also discussed his views on President Donald Trump and the current state of politics in the U.S.

Watch the full interview here.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: Crazed Leftist Sounds Possessed as He Rips Up Ted Cruz Signs

Video: Crazed Leftist Sounds Possessed as He Rips Up Ted Cruz Signs

U.S. News
Comments
Border Patrol Seizes 300 Pounds of Meth in Arizona, California

Border Patrol Seizes 300 Pounds of Meth in Arizona, California

U.S. News
Comments

Angel Mom Slams Pelosi For Making Trump’s Border Wall About ‘Manhood’

U.S. News
comments

Walmart Encourages Bizarre ‘Furry’ Subculture

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC Contributor: Trump Doesn’t Care About Khashoggi Because He Was ‘Brown’

U.S. News
comments

Comments