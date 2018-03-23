Pennsylvania moves forward with medical marijuana research despite federal ban

Image Credits: flickr, dankdepot.

Pennsylvania moved forward on Thursday with a plan to permit medical marijuana research, outlining the process by which medical schools can seek approval for such studies.

The state will allow as many as eight medical schools to conduct research on medical marijuana. So far, at least one, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, has said it intends to seek permission to do so, PennLive.com reported.

Medical schools in the state will work with separate marijuana growers to supply the substance for research. Those growers and distributors will have to seek a separate approval from the state, according to the news outlet.

Pennsylvania is expected to begin accepting applications from more growers, processors and dispensaries next month.

