Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims Berates 'Old White Lady' For Protesting Abortuary, Attacks Her Religion

Pennsylvania state Rep Brian Sims, a vocal homosexual activist, filmed himself berating an “old white lady” for legally and lawfully protesting a Planned Parenthood in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Sims shared the video on social media last week in order to bask in praise from his cult-like followers. The elderly woman tried to walk away from him to stop being harassed but Sims insisted on following her and attacking her for her religious beliefs.

From The Daily Caller:

“Today’s protester, now she is an old white lady who is going to try to avoid showing you her face,” Sims begins as he points the camera toward the woman. “But the same laws, luckily, that protect her from being out here also protect me from showing you who she is. And so my hope is that you’ll donate $100 for every extra hour that this woman is out here telling people what is right for their bodies.” “How many children have you clothed today?” Sims shouted at the woman as she tried to keep her back turned. “How about many children have you put shoes on their feet today? Have you fed any children today or have you just stood out in front of a Planned Parenthood shaming people for something they have a Constitutional right to do.”

Democrat state lawmaker Brian Sims (PA) harasses an elderly woman for her Christian faith, tells her not protest Planned Parenthood in public, calls her racist, asks for her address so he can show up to her home as an elected official and harass her https://t.co/vJPDQz3YwY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 5, 2019

“Who’d have thought that an old lady would be outside a Planned Parenthood telling people what is right for their bodies,” he said. “What you are doing here is disgusting. This is wrong. You have no business being out here.”

He went on to attack her for being a Christian.

Had Sims done this to an “old black Muslim lady” he’d likely be criminally charged for racial and religious incitement.

Instead, because he’s a privileged member of the ruling class who can shield himself by claiming to be an “oppressed minority,” he’s allowed to berate a powerless, elderly Christian woman for peacefully taking a stand against killing babies.