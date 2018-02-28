Pennsylvania State Dept. Sued for Hiding Noncitizen Voting Records

The Pennsylvania State Department is facing a lawsuit after officials refused to release records relating to noncitizens on voter rolls in the commonwealth.

An analysis found that there are allegedly more than 100,000 noncitizens that are currently registered to vote, according to a Philadelphia official’s testimony before a Pennsylvania government committee last year.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an election integrity group, initially threatened the lawsuit against Pennsylvania’s State Department in December after officials in the state were unresponsive to PILF’s requests to inspect the data relating to noncitizens on the state’s rolls.

PILF filed the complaint Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania seeking injunctive relief to compel Pennsylvania’s State Department to allow the group access to the information.

