Pentagon Cancels Three Border Barrier Projects

The Department of Defense has decided to cancel multiple barrier projects along the U.S. southern border, citing high costs.

The Pentagon will no longer pursue three ventures in Arizona and California, according to court documents obtained by Politico.

“The move is a reversal of an earlier Pentagon authorization for about 20 miles of fencing, lighting and other border infrastructure that would have used $2.5 billion in funds redirected from a counter-drug fund,” Politico reports. “That authorization, announced Aug. 27, was based on what was then determined to be ‘lower-than-expected contract costs.’ But the Defense Department revealed in the Monday filing that the department would not be able to cover the costs of the project.”

The Trump administration has been working to use route portions of the massive U.S. defense budget to fund border barrier projects, with the Supreme Court recently green-lighting a plan to use $2.5 billion in DoD funds to replace obsolete border barricades in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.



