Pentagon Extends Military Border Deployment Through September

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The Pentagon announced late Monday that it is extending the mission of active duty troops to the Mexico border through September, marking almost a year-long domestic deployment of forces there.

Graphic report revealing what’s really going on at the border

The approximately 4,500 active duty and National Guard forces now on the border were first sent there in late October 2018 to meet a request from President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security to secure border entry points from thousands of immigrants traveling north through Mexico to seek asylum in the U.S.

Elements of the United States Army patrol the border with Mexico to prevent Central American migrants from crossing illegally (Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

Several units have rotated in and out during that time, and have been tasked to lay concertina wire, barriers and help assist border patrol agents at points in Texas, Arizona and California.

Read more


Related Articles

Rep. Cummings Claims He Will Investigate Trump

Rep. Cummings Claims He Will Investigate Trump

Government
Comments
Expert Predicts Over Three Dozen Dems Could Run For President In 2020

Expert Predicts Over Three Dozen Dems Could Run For President In 2020

Government
Comments

Furloughed Federal Employees Still Paid More Than You

Government
comments

Schiff Threatens to Subpoena Translator Notes From Trump – Putin Meetings

Government
comments

#Root4TheWall: It Is Racist To NOT Support The Wall

Government
comments

Comments