Pentagon Eyes Temporary Camps For Migrants at Two Bases

Image Credits: DOD.

The U.S. military is preparing to build temporary camps at two military bases to house immigrants, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday, in the latest sign of a growing U.S. military support role for President Donald Trump’s politically charged immigration policies.

Mattis, speaking to reporters during a flight to Alaska, did not specify the names of the bases or say whether they would house immigrant children or their parents, or both.

“The details are being worked out … about exactly how much capacity they need at the two bases, what other kinds of facilities they need built,” Mattis said, as he disclosed the request for the facilities from the government’s Department of Homeland Security.

Read more


Related Articles

Dem Congressman To Write Bill Abolishing ICE

Dem Congressman To Write Bill Abolishing ICE

Government
Comments
DeSantis Joins Call for Trump to Indict Raul Castro

DeSantis Joins Call for Trump to Indict Raul Castro

Government
Comments

Planned Parenthood Sues Over Trump’s Abstinence Program

Government
Comments

Farm Bill Puts Food Assistance Users to Work

Government
Comments

Supreme Court says Warrant Necessary for Phone Location Data in Win for Privacy

Government
Comments

Comments