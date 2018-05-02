Pentagon Has Spent $697,627 on ‘Can I Kiss You’ Training

Image Credits: Maxpixel.

The Pentagon has spent roughly $700,000 on training designed to tell soldiers when it is appropriate to kiss a girl.

The “Can I Kiss You?” training was most recently deployed last week at the U.S. Army base in Fort Eustis, Va. Soldiers learned about “starting a conversation about relationships and intimacy.”

“The training event aimed to provide soldiers with skills to build respectful relationships and tools to apply effective communication with partners in support of April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Traditionally, this annual training is delivered through lectures and projected slides,” the department said. “This year Quenita Samuel, 93rd Signal Brigade SHARP victim advocate, said she wanted to break tradition for a more engaging conversation with Soldiers.”

Read more


