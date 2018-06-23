Pentagon Prepares Return of Korean War Dead, Sends 100 Caskets to DMZ

Image Credits: David B. Gleason, Flickr.

The U.S. military said Saturday that 100 wooden coffins were moved to the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea to prepare for the return of the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.

Despite the preparations, it was unclear when North Korea would transfer the remains form the 1950-53 war to U.S. custody.

The return of the fallen American servicemen would fulfill a commitment made by North Korea leader Kin Jong-un at June 12 Singapore summit with President Trump.

It also would be the first tangible evidence that Mr. Kim is carrying out the four-point agreement signed at the summit, which committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and improved U.S.-North Korea relations.

Mr. Trump said Thursday that the return of the remains was imminent.

