Pentagon Sending 3,750 Extra US Forces to Mexico Border

Image Credits: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images.

The Pentagon is sending 3,750 additional U.S. forces to the southwest border with Mexico for three months to support border agents, the Department of Defense said on Sunday.

The deployment will raise the total number of active-duty forces supporting Customs and Border Protection agents there to about 4,350, it said.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Pentagon disclosed the official figure days after a Democratic lawmaker said about 3,500 extra troops would be deployed.

There is a plan by the left to allow illegal immigrants into America in order to destabilize the country and eventually allow them to vote.


