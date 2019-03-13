Pentagon Sets New Policies on Transgender Troops

Image Credits: Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images.

The U.S. Defense Department signed a memo on Tuesday that would enforce limitations on transgender people serving in the military, a policy that has been the subject of court challenges.

The policy will take effect on April 12 and will bar most transgender individuals from serving if they require hormone treatments or transition surgery.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The memo, signed by David Norquist, currently the No. 2 official at the Pentagon, will allow service secretaries to issue waivers on a case-by-case basis.

