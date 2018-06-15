Pentagon to End Waiting Period for Hiring Retired Servicemen

Military commanders say that economic growth and regulations aimed at preventing corruption in defense contracting are hindering their ability to recruit STEM professionals.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Lee Levy says a growing economy and tight labor market may have helped drive up wages for Americans, but it has also made recruitment for civilian contractors more competitive. The Pentagon has a natural pool of talent in outgoing service members, particularly naval and aerospace engineers, but their access to recruiting these men and women has been complicated by a 180-day waiting period for military retirees looking to enter the civilian workforce. He said many former service members would opt for more accessible jobs rather than wait four months to work in naval depots.

The waiting period is designed to prevent the appearance of impropriety in handing out lucrative contracts, but military leaders say it comes at too high of a cost. The Pentagon has attempted to alleviate the pressure by granting expedited hiring authority for select positions in September 2017, meaning only a limited set of the military workforce can be hired immediately upon retirement.




