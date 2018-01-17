Pentagon: Troops Won't Get Paid If Government Shuts Down This Week

Image Credits: flickr, fortwainwright.

WASHINGTON, DC – Troops will not receive a paycheck this Friday if Congress fails to pass a budget or another short-term spending measure by then, according to the Pentagon.

Troops will have to continue reporting for duty and will accrue pay, but cannot be paid until the actual money is appropriated, said Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood in a statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday.

President Trump is not able to exempt troops from a government shutdown, he said.

Defense civilians will be furloughed, except for those who support activities “that are necessary for the safety of life and protection of property,” he said. They would also not receive pay until the passing of a budget.

